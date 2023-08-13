BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel evicted from reality show

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel has been evicted from the ongoing reality show.

Uriel became the second housemate to be evicted from the show after Princess was booted out last week.

Uriel and Seyi were the bottom two housemates with the least number of votes upon which the jury would save one and eject the other from the show.

The jury consisting of Teddy A, Laycon and Dianne unanimously agreed that Uriel deserved to leave the show.

Uriel who participated in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija hails from Imo State, Nigeria.

She is a singer, songwriter and businesswoman.