BBNaija All Stars: Frodd tearful as he sends emotional message to pregnant wife

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd on Tuesday got emotional while expressing how dearly he misses his pregnant wife, Pharmacist Chioma.

Frodd said this in a conversation with Big Brother during the diary session.

Frodd, who was saved from eviction on Monday after Ike, Angel, Mercy, and Seyi nominated him, thanked his wife for her support and for everything she has done for him.

Frodd said: “Omalicham, my wife, my baby, thank you for everything you have done for me. I just want you to know that you are good, you will be fine.

He continued: “I know I won’t be there with you, but that I got, I love you, and I miss you.”

Recall that the news of his wife’s pregnancy recently broke out when Frodd and his wife unveiled their baby bump.

The unveiling came a few months after they got married in February this year.

However, Frodd surprised many fans when he was announced as a contestant on the show.

Frodd will join Head of House Ike as he escapes eviction this week.

In the new nomination process, contestants are asked to name another housemate who should not be put up for eviction.