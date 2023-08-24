BBNaija All Stars: Doyin places 100k bet never to talk to Ilebaye, Venita till show ends

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyin, has placed a N100,000 bet in a determination to never speak to her estranged friend, Ilebaye, and Venita again throughout the reality show.

She settled on the wager during a conversation with fellow housemate, Ike on Wednesday.

Doyin decided to cut ties with her friend because she felt betrayed by the fact that Ilebaye spoke to Venita without considering the rift that ensued between them last week.

Doyin said her friendship with Ilebaye is over as she went ahead to make a bet with Ike to keep her promise, adding that she would not try to reconcile with Ilebaye and Venita.

She, however, said she could consider a conversation with the housemates if they were placed on the same team for a house task but maintained that she would never chit-chat with them again.

Ike doubted the claim and dared Doyin that it would be difficult for her to keep her vow, but she placed a bet of N100,000 to affirm her stance.

Doyin said, “I bet N100k till I leave this House, I will not talk to Ilebaye or Venita. Of course, maybe as a team. Outside that you will never see me chit-chatting with them or trying to do any form of reconciliation.”

Recall, that the grudge between Doyin and Venita had arisen from Venita not addressing Ilebaye’s clothes being scattered by Ike.

After her conversation with Ike, Doyin had another conversation with Tolanibaj, where she went on another rant about her issues with Ilebaye.