BBNaija All Stars: Doyin emerges as Week 6 Head of House

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyin, has emerged as the Head of House for week 6 and the second female winner of the title after she won in a competitive challenge with Cross.

Doyin, during the game, begged Cross to allow her to win and promised to reward him with two BFF badges out of the four available badges before he voluntarily gave up.

The Head of House game comprises a series of endurance and mental challenges that test the housemates’ strength and endurance.

In the first round, housemates were tasked with building a tower using brick-like materials for seven minutes.

The tallest tower in each pair would qualify its builder for the final round as six housemates qualified for the next round.

Big Brother introduced an endurance game to choose the new Head of House where the six finalists had to balance on a lever to prevent the contents at the other end from falling.

Doyin, who takes over leadership from Soma was steady in resisting the challenge from Cross, Adekunle, Mercy Eke, Seyi, and Ike in the final.

She becomes the sixth Head of House for this season after Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Ike, Mercy, and Soma.

Doyin is immune from eviction for the week and she also chose Mercy Eke, Whitemoney, Cross, and Kim Oprah as the BFFs (friends for the week) who will stay in the Head of House room with her as well as enjoy the privilege of being in the luxury HOH lounge.

Similarly, Alex won the black envelope challenge after Prince — who is ineligible to enjoy the privilege of immunity from this week’s possible eviction as a guest — awarded the envelope to her.

This means Alex is guaranteed to stay in the Big Brother house for at least one more week.