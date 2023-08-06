BBNaija All-Stars: Doyin celebrates birthday amid beef with Mercy Eke

By Ayo Onikoyi

August 3rd was all about Doyin David even though she had to celebrate within the confines of Big Brother’s walls in the house.

However the handlers of her Instagram page made sure it was a colourful affair, while soliciting support for the ebony beauty who is a serial entrepreneur, host extraordinaire and podcast expert.

Doyin has been having an eventful time in the Biggie’s House and got embroiled in a bit of a controversy last week when she told Biggie that Mercy is a liar.

She said, ““Mercy is such a liar, and I’m disappointed in her. She did something that surprised me so much. On Saturday, she came to tell me that Soma was hitting on her. She told me that Soma said he could control me to do what he wants. Only for Soma to call me this afternoon that Mercy told him I like him, and that he should capitalise on it to get me to do things for him around the house. I called her to talk about it in front of Soma, and after much hesitation, she came and we talked about it.

She admitted to it while laughing sheepishly. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck! I didn’t even come to meet you, it was you that came to meet me.’ That is some form of mental illness.”

She faces a prospect of an eviction today alongside other 16 Housemates. Only three Housemates are immune from eviction tonight, They are Kiddwaya, Angel and Soma.