BBNaija All Stars: Bisola, Dorathy, others unveiled as ex-housemates in eviction jury

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bisola and Dorathy are among the eviction jury to decide on which housemates in the ongoing All Stars edition exit the show.

Recall that organisers of the reality show had announced a new twist for eviction.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live show on Sunday said that starting from next Sunday (August 5, 2023) Biggie will introduce an eviction jury, consisting of ex-housemates to decide on which housemate should be evicted.

Mike Edwards from the Pepper Dem season was also unveiled as a member of the jury.