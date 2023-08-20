BBNaija All Stars: Biggie introduces Omashola, Lucy, other new housemates

In a latest twist to the Big Brother Naija All Stars show, four new housemates have been introduced into the house.

The new housemates include Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince.

This new development takes the housemates in the house to 21 after Princess, Uriel and Kiddwaya got evicted from the show.

However, popular media personality and host of the reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had earlier announced that the guests who joined the house tonight won’t be contesting for the prize money.

According to the organisers of the show MultiChoice, the winner of the season is expected to win a total of N120 million grand prize.