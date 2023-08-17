BBNaija All Stars: As titled man, there’s limit to insult I can take – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney has warned his fellow housemate, CeeC, against using vulgar words on him.

The ”Shine Ya Eye” winner, during his diary session on Wednesday, explained that he is a titled man and there is a limit to the insult he can take.

He said he had been respectful in the house, but CeeC is fond of using vulgar words on him.

He said, “CeeC insulted me despite letting my walls down as a respected African man. I’m an Igbo man to the core with two chieftaincy titles, and the third one is on the way.

“These are respected titles and I respect myself. There is limit to insult that I can take. I will never use the f-word on you but any small thing, you don give me fck you, shut the fck up.”