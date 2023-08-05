BBNaija All Stars: Angel’s predicament as eviction fever grips housemates

By Benjamin Njoku

Boobs flaunting housemate Angel Smith seems to be submerged among the heavyweights in the BBNaija house this season.

Not only has the reality TV star withdrawn into her shell since she entered the house, she equally tempted to bruise herself, during the week when she voluntarily wanted to exit the house after a fight with Ilebaye but was stopped by Mercy and Venita.

Angel and Ilebaye had an altercation after the former confronted the latter for sitting on her box. The issue degenerated into a physical altercation. They were, however, prevented from attacking each other by the housemates. After the fight, Angel threatened to leave the house voluntarily, saying, “Mercy, you’re the reason I’m here oo. I can’t do this again, I hate every f*cking n*gga and b*tch in here. I know the reason I didn’t wanna come back.”

Following their fight, Kiddwaya opined that at least three or four of the housemates may have been penned down for disqualification for flouting the reality show’s rules.

Kidd, who emerged the Head of House made the prediction during the week while in a chat with his predecessor, Adekunle, Pere and Ike.

“We might also have four disqualifications or at least three by now,” Kiddwaya said after Angel’s fight with Ilebaye. However, this Sunday will witness the eviction of some of the housemates. At the moment, there’s tension in the BBNaija house as nobody knows who will be the first housemate to exit the house.