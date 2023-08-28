Home » Entertainment » BBNaija All Stars: Angel says she’s not compatible with Soma
August 28, 2023

BBNaija All Stars: Angel says she’s not compatible with Soma

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel has revealed that she and her love interest, Soma are not compatible to engage in a serious relationship.

This revelation comes a few hours after Soma confirmed their relationship status while responding to questions from show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live show on Sunday.

Soma confirmed that he was in a romantic relationship with Angel when Ebuka put him on the spot about his relationship with her.

Ebuka asked: “During the week the love was dropped by Angel to you, I heard I love you at some points, are you guys official?

“Do you have a girlfriend now in the house?”

Soma replied: “Yes” while Angel smiled.

However, during a conversation with Ilebaye on Monday, Angel revealed that she has a boyfriend outside the house who she does not quarrel with as she does with Soma. She also said they are mistaking sexual tension for love.

Angel said: “I don’t think Soma and I are compatible, I think it’s the sexual tension that we’re mistaking for love.

“I have a whole BF outside and we don’t fight like this.”

