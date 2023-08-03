BBNaija All Stars: Angel attempts voluntary exit from Biggie’s house after fight with Ilebaye

There was drama on Wednesday night when Angel and Ilebaye got into a heated argument that saw the former packing her bags to leave the house before being stopped by her other housemates.

This incident was prompted after Ilebaye had sat on Angel’s box, an act that never sat well with Angel.

She confronted Ilebaye about it, only for it to evolve into a physical altercation that saw other housemates intercept before they physically attacked each other.

After the fight, Angel threatened to leave the house voluntarily, saying, “Mercy, you’re the reason I’m here oo. I can’t do this again, I hate every f*cking n*gga and b*tch in here. I know the reason I didn’t wanna come back.”