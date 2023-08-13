BBNaija All Stars: Again, Doyin feels betrayed by Ilebaye

The intrigue and drama in Big Brother Naija All Stars house seems to be taking no break anytime soon as housemates Doyin and Ilebaye are embroiled in yet another scuffle.

Recall the two ex-housemates recently had a clash that resulted in Ilebaye receiving a strike.

The duo got around to reconciling their differences afterwards as they became jolly friends yet again.

That would, however, become short-lived after a romantic incident involving Cross, a fellow housemate.

Doyin intimated Ilebaye that Cross had asked her out after the Saturday night party.

This revelation, as seen, rattled Ilebaye, who had taking a liking to Cross.

In a conversation with Whitemoney, Doyin expressed shock with Ilebaye’s behaviour, especially her decision to disclose the information to other housemates.

She felt betrayed by Ilebaye for revealing the details of their conversation, including the alleged plots by some housemates to have Ilebaye disqualified from the competition.

Doyin also expressed disappointment with Ilebaye’s assumption that she was interested in Cross, despite telling on Cross’s advances.