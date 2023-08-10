BBNaija All Stars: Adekunle loses cool in heated clash with Pere

Big Brother Naija all-stars housemates, Adekunle and Pere have engaged in a heated exchange over a directive during a film shooting task.

The drama started when the housemates were about to go on set which required them all to dress in various native attires.

Pere who was apparently directing had instructed, furiously, that the cap on Venita’s head be taken away and placed on the head of Kiddwaya.

The directive appeared not to have sit well with some housemates as the atmosphere grew tense over the controversial directive.

Adekunle, leaping to Venita’s defense, asserted strongly that housemates were not professionals and weren’t being paid for their performances.

His verbalised objection to Pere’s controversial directive escalated the situation, leading to a verbal showdown between the duo.

The tension plateaued as Adekunle eventually lost his cool, unleashing his fury in Pere’s direction.