BBNaija All Stars: ‘Action is within the game’, Frodd’s mgt reacts to dance with Mercy

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The management of Big Brother Naija All star housemate, Frodd has defended him after he got criticized by fans for engaging in a steamy dance with his colleague Mercy Eke during the pool party.

Frodd was heavily criticized following the romantic dance as many expressed disappointment because he is a married man and an expectant father.

However, Frodd’s management has explained that the housemate is an entertainer and his actions are within the context of the game.

This comes after a lot of viewers condemned his actions for disrespecting his pregnant wife.

A part of the statement reads: “Frodd is an entertainer whose action is within the context of the game.

“Frodd’s interactions including dancing and partying with his housemates are all parts of his profession and public persona. The activities are meant to entertain and engage his audience they should not be misconstrued as a reflection of his marital commitment. We urged the public to refrain from spreading baseless and false narratives about Frodd’s personal life.”