Bayelsa’ll remain PDP state after November 11 – Diri

Diri

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the state which has been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, will remain so after the governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Diri said this in his remarks at the inaugural meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council, for the Bayelsa Governorship Election, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, Thursday.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious because of the party’s track record of performance over the years as well as his modest achievements over the little over three years in office.

He said, “I am happy that I am here, because when you finish from school you do not write your own testimonial, it is the principal that do that, I am happy that my testimonial is being written right in front of me.

“So, what do I have to say, all I can say is thank you. The little effort we are putting in that part of our country is resonating across the whole country.

“The Governor of Taraba state, it is no mistake that you are the Chairman of this campaign council and I will like to thank the party, that the Acting National Chairman and his team of NWC has done well.

“ One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election like everyone has said here is that we believe that we have won.

“But there is a popular saying in my place that when a blind man tells you that he is going to stone you, it means that he is standing on top of a stone.

“So, let us not take our opponents especially of the APC for granted. In Bayelsa I will like to let you know that this election is across party line. So we are not going there to deride APC.”

According to him, his support base cuts across party lines in Bayelsa State.

Diri said, “There are so many APC members who have come out openly to say yes in Abuja we are APC, but in Bayelsa we are PDP, leaders of APC.

“So, when we go for this campaign we should be seen to be accepting them. On ground like everyone has attested to, it is like 80-20 percent election, but we will not take it for granted because somebody is boasting that whether the people like it or not, he is going to win, that means he is standing on a stone and we must remove that stone from under him, that is all that the PDP needs to do. “

Federal might won’t save my APC opponent from defeat

The Governor further said, “I am not very sure that even the Federal might that we use to know of, I am not sure that there will be any federal might for a candidate that has been roundly rejected by the people.

“The federal government is also not a government that will be anti- democracy, the federal government will stand to defend democracy.

“We are in a democratic system and I believe that if we work well and we do not take it for granted, we have already won. It is not over until it is over.

“For those who are boosting that they will stone you, that they will win this election, they must be standing on something, let us look deeply and remove that stone that they are standing on and that is the only time we will coast home to victory.

“Working together everybody with his own contribution, we may not be from Bayelsa State, but we are from the same country, you may know one person or the other to do one contribution.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Council and Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, expressed gratitude to the party for giving him the task of leading the campaign.

He said, “I’m honoured to be the Chairman of this campaign council. This gathering is the beginning of a political journey and a testament to our unwavering testament to democratic ideas and the progress of Bayelsa.

“In this pivotal moment we recognize the weight of our responsibility to the people of Bayelsa State.

“As we set our sight to retain our Governorship position in Bayelsa State, we embrace the task of a prosperous and great future for every citizen of Bayelsa State.

“Our Campaign is not merely a quest for power but a commitment to transformative leadership that fosters growth, equity and unity.

“Bayelsa’s potential is limitless and we stand at the crossroad of history waiting to shape a trajectory. Our Campaign will be driven by the voices of the people and our policies will reflect their aspiration.

“Our Governor (Douye) promises to prioritize education, health care, infrastructure, job creation, youth and women empowerment and also sustainable development as the corner stone of his agenda. Our success will not be defined by Victory at the polls, but by the trust we have built over time and the positive impact we have made in the lives of Bayelsans.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remember that unity is our strength. Let us foster an environment of collaboration where innovative ideas flourish and define our strategies.

“Sooner or later in the month of November challenges will face our resolve, but together we shall overcome them. We shall do that with the support of our people in Bayelsa.

“As we move forward, let us lead with our hearts and minds united, guided by the belief that we shall win again as we have always won. We promise the people of Bayelsa a brighter future.”

Also, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, in his remarks, reiterated the party’s confidence that the people of Bayelsa will maintain their bond with the PDP.

He said, “Bayelsa State is a stronghold of PDP and i believe we will retain Bayelsa, but we need to work very hard, we should not leave any stone unturned.

“ I know that those in the committee are very hard working. Whatever you believe the party can do to assist, so that the objective of winning Bayelsa State can be achieved, we will be here to do it.

“Our Governor of Bayelsa State has performed very well, the electorate will vote for those who have performed, not somebody who is coming to say, I will do this.

“They will vote for somebody will will tell them what he has done and what he intends to do. We will do our best and I know the campaign too will make sure we have more votes than we had in the last election. So, by the Grace of God PDP will be victorious.”