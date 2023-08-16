Bayelsa sets up panel of inquiry over Nembe-Basambiri crisis

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Yenagoa—BAYELSA State government has set up a high-powered six-member judicial panel of inquiry over the February 15, 2023, crisis in Nembe-Basambiri that led to the death of three persons.

The panel is chaired by a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Margaret Akpomiemie, while a representative of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Diepreye Omubo, is to serve as Secretary.

This came as hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons, Monday evening, attacked journalists, who had gone to the community for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

The panel also has Chief Fedude Zimughan, Dr. Josephine Igodo, Lady Love Amaseimogha, and a representative of the National Human Rights Commission, Bayelsa Office, Mr. Vining Goselle, as members.

Inaugurating the panel, yesterday, in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri said their brief was to carefully look into the remote and immediate causes of the disturbances in Nembe-Basambiri that led to the February 15, killings.

Diri, who was represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the chairman and members of the panel were carefully chosen based on their pedigree and wealth of experience, to deliver on the critical assignment.

He said government was confident about the calibre of persons that make up the panel, adding that they have what it takes to diligently carry out the assignment without fear or favour to unravel the cause of the dastardly incident.

Diri added that his administration deemed it expedient to set up the panel as part of efforts to restoring sustainable peace and security in the community as well as provide justice to all those who suffered losses.

In her acceptance remarks, the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry, Justice Akpomiemie (retd) noted that anything involving human life needed to be handled with extreme caution, since it also entails capital punishment.

Justice Akpomiemie, who thanked the governor for choosing likeminded and competent persons for the assignment, said the panel would depend on verifiable evidence through memoranda from the public to work, in order to unravel the true cause of the killings.

She called on members of the Nembe-Basambiri community and other interested parties to send in their memoranda and promised that the panel would carry out its assignment with fairness, diligence and objectivity.

The panel was given three weeks to complete its work, including submission of report of its findings to government for appropriate action.

Armed youths attack journalists, confiscate cameras

The journalists attacked include Mr. Joseph Kunde of Television Intercontinental, TVC, and his cameraman, Mr. Bina Miebi; Mr. Awe Baratuapere of NTA and his cameraman, Mr. Ayebakuro Egein; Mrs. Iniyekenime Bruce of Daar Communications and Mr. Femi Folaranmi of The Sun Newspapers.

The journalists were being taken around to see property of some exiled chiefs destroyed by some youths of the community before the deployment of Police Mobile Force, PMF, and Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT, by the Inspector-General of Police.

Trouble, however, began when the team was at the last destroyed building belonging to the regent when boys with sophisticated arms and dangerous weapons appeared from all corners.

In the ensuing confusion, the team scampered for safety taking refuge in some houses while others kept running to the Police base.

It took the efforts of the Policemen led by the Unit Commander, Mr. Silas to engage the hoodlums in a shoot-out. While Mr. Baratuapere and Mr. Folaranmi made it to the Police base, the rest were trapped in the community.

Silas led a team of Policemen to rescue Mr. Kunde and brought him to the Police base but his cameraman, Mr. Miebi was not so lucky.

When he came out of hiding, he ran into the hands of the hoodlums, who after identifying him as TVC camera man took turns to beat him and confiscated his camera and phones.

He was stripped of his dress which was used to tie his hands behind his back and legs.

Silas after hours of brainstorming with other operatives went back into the community and engaged in a gun duel with the hoodlums to rescue Mr. Miebi.

Another detachment was at the bridge on the way out of the community to engage another set of hoodlums, who had laid siege there.

Mrs. Iniyekenime, who had been stripped of her camera and phones by those who hid her as exchange for her life as the hoodlums were searching for the journalists was later helped to escape to the nearby Ogbolomabiri, where the Police team led by Silas rescued and brought her to the Police base.

The owner of the house where the NTA cameraman, Egein, took refuge told the Police team that Egein was safe but insisted that he won’t divulge the location because of fear that the hoodlums would attack him afterwards.

At 12.30 a.m., Silas and six Hilux vans loaded with armed Policemen escorted the journalists out of the community to Yenagoa.

Egein, the only journalist, who was left behind has also returned to Yenagoa while the policemen intensified efforts to recover the cameras.