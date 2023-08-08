Bayelsa polls: You’ve lost touch with realities on ground, Bayelsa former lawmaker told

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Bayelsa youths under the auspices of New Generation Leaders, have dismissed the claims and projections of former House of representatives member, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, on the forth coming November 11 governorship elections.

Sunny-Goli, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and immediate past member of the federal house of representatives representing Nembe/Brass, had in a press conference in Yenagoa, said the governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, lacks the structures to challenge Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, reacting to his claims, the Director General of New Generation Leaders, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, in a statement in Yenagoa, said the former lawmaker who lost his bid to return to the national assembly has lost touch with the political realities on ground, and described his outbursts as “misleading and a misrepresentation of facts.”

Kemepadei regretted that Sunny-Goli claims was built by falsehood, malice and therefore does not reflect the true political atmosphere in the state, noting that his absence in the state affairs and his inaccessibility to his constituents he onced represented was evidence in his last political outing.

His words: “We the New Generation Leaders of Bayelsa State are not perplexed at the false projection made by the Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, because for almost nine years he has resided in the Federal Capital Territory and is not in touch with vast majority of Bayelsans struggling with poverty in a state of abundance wealth.

“We understand that Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli who is a well respected personality is pained owing to certain factors yet to be reconciled, we wish to unequivocally state that on this issue he remains a loner, fortunately for Bayelsans, majority of us are not in tandem with the position he has taken as we are solidly behind the candidature of Chief Timipre Sylva.

” We understand that the acclaimed Prosperity PDP administration in the state has been lobbying APC chieftains with juicy contracts and political appointments in a bid to sway their support, this will not in anyway deter our cause for a better Bayelsa with Chief Timipre Sylva and Great Joshua Maciver pair.

“To further reaffirm our support, we have chosen to hold a 1,000 man solidarity walk to prove to naysayers that we are determined in our quest for a better Bayelsa.”