Bayelsa poll: Leave Tinubu’s CoS out of your frustration, Sylva tells Diri

Gbajabiamila

…says attempts to sow seeds of discord between him and Gbajabiamila ‘ll fail

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has warned the state Governor and rival in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to leave the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila out of his frustration ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Sylva said his attention was drawn to a publication in one of the national dailies allegedly sponsored by Diri alleging that he (Sylva) was behind attempts to blackmail Gbajabiamila in a bid to influence some federal board appointments and weaken the Chief of Staff.

The former Petroleum Minister described the publication which also alleged that he was trying to influence INEC postings in Bayelsa State to the APC’s favour as “the job of scavenging mercenaries.”

Sylva in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Julius Bokoru, said: “The publication is false and is as sordid as the depressed minds of its sponsors. Sylva’s democratic records are there for all to see. He is no cynic, nor is he one to seek victory or political success through illegitimate means. Sylva’s sincerity, patriotism and passion for progress have been his spur in what has now become a stellar journey of service.

“It is worrying that the Bayelsa State Government, prompted by a certain Israel Sunny-Goli, would abandon its duty of governance and delve into low-rate, lethargic propaganda, procured, very painfully, by taxpayers monies of the state.

“Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is a true party man, a well-spoken academic, a fine man of grand qualities and a true friend and ally of Chief Sylva, this recent attempt at sowing seeds of discord between Sylva and the Chief of Staff to the President is an exercise in futility”

“Sylva is also not the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, it is therefore not his place to move INEC staff around the country. That aspect of the publication is also another lie paid for by the very unpopular Bayelsa State Government presently led by Senator Douye Diri.

“The ongoing blitzkrieg of propaganda against Sylva is a symptom of the current administration’s cluelessness and edginess, cast in between a failed run and an integrity test at the polls, it has switched to survival mode by lying, scheming, intimidating and liquidating the state treasury in managing its sweeping rejections by the people.

“November 11 is not just an election, but a liberation of Bayelsans from the concentration camp such a great state has been reduced to. Sylva urges Bayelsans to remain tall and strong, steadfast and hopeful as we are edging closer to a bright, new day.”