Bayelsa poll: I won’t spill blood to retain gov seat— Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has vowed that he will not spill blood to retain his office ahead of the November 11, governorship election in the state.

He spoke at Ogbolomabiri after assessing the security situation in neighbouring Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

Men of the police Strategic Weapons and Tactical, SWAT, team and some non-state actors in military camouflage on August 12 invaded Bassambiri community on the orders of the acting Inspector General of Police.

Some persons suffered gunshot injuries as a result of the invasion while many others were displaced.

Addressing the displaced Bassambiri indigenes at the King Koko Square at Ogbolomabiri, the governor said anyone who sacrifices the lives of the people in order to gain political power does not deserve to lead the state.

Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, expressed concern over the health and welfare of the displaced people, noting that every life in Bassambiri or Ogbolomabiri was important to him.

He reassured them that his administration woud do everything humanly possible to restore peace and order in the Nembe communities.

He said: “I will not spill one life to retain my office because every life is important to me.

Anyone who wants to be governor should not sacrifice any of you to become governor.

“Bassambiri issues are either political, chieftaincy or economic. Anybody who wants oil company benefits should not sacrifice others to get payment.

“You cannot kill yourselves whether you are from Bassambiri, Ogbolomabiri, Brass, or Odioma. You are all Nembe people. You are all Ijaw people. So, I call on the Nembe-Se Congress to do more in uniting the people of Nembe.

“As a government, we will continue to do what we are doing to unite the people and to develop the area.

“That is why your government started the very big Nembe-Brass road project, which is a Federal Government road.”

Diri directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to immediately provide more relief materials for the displaced Bassambiri people.

He added that his administration’s approach to the wellbeing of the people was to provide empowerment and skills acquisition and not to equip the youths with guns in order to kill.

At Bassambiri, Diri met with the leader of the SWAT team.

He advised the police squad against any form of intimidation and discriminatory show of force in the community.

He also urged the team to restrict itself to protecting lives and maintaining law and order and not to delve into the politics of the area.