Bayelsa Guber: APC elders condemn attacks on Sylva

Sylva

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Bayelsa State have faulted a former federal lawmaker, Israel Sunny-Goli, for his recent tirade against his benefactor and principal, Chief Timipre Sylva, who is the Governorship Candidate of the party in the state.

The stakeholders under the auspices of Bayelsa APC Elders Council, said Sunny-Goli displayed the highest level of ingratitude and betrayal during his so-called world press conference against the state leader of the party.

Sunny-Goli, during the event bemoaned his over 20 years of service to Sylva following his alliance with the Bayelsa State Governor and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Douye Diri.

But the APC Elders Council, in a statement in Yenagoa signed by their Chairman, Chief Michael Adomokeme, wondered why Sunny-Goli would vent his frustration on his leader and benefactor after mismanaging his opportunity to return to the National Assembly.

They reminded Sunny-Goli that Sylva had been responsible for his rise in politics from his appointment as a special adviser to his elections as a member of the state House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

The elders said Sunny-Goli had bitten the finger that had fed him over the years and would surely live to regret his actions.

They said: “We are puzzled Israel Sunny-Goli has chosen the path of infamy. He should be grieving his loss to a very aged woman in a landslide.

“Of course we know it is his right to support whomsoever he chooses, it is enshrined in the constitution. But biting the hand that fed you is pure treachery. Sylva’s support helped in making him SA, House of Assembly and Federal House of Reps member. How else can anyone be assisted further?

“What we will not accept is his constant infantile whinnings against our incoming Governor and leader Chief Timipre Sylva.

“We urge members of our party and well meaning Bayelsans to be jubilant as the era of oppression, cluelessness and make-shift governance will come to an end before Christmas this year.”