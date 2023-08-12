Bayelsa group demands probe of Opu-Nembe invasion

A group, Bayelsa State Integrity Group, has condemned in the strongest terms the invasion of Opu-Nembe, in Nembe Local government area of Bayelsa State, by suspected armed thugs in military uniform.

The group, in a press release issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Comrade Ebi Eddy said the violent attack on the community undermines the principles of peace, security, and justice which the state has been known for, in the past, particularly, in the last three years.

The group therefore urged the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to order an immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrators.

He said, “We urge the IGP, to work with the affected Community, to identify the perpetrators responsible for this unlawful act, and bring them to justice. It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld and that those responsible for the violation of the town’s sovereignty and the well-being of its residents are held accountable for their actions.

“We urge all stakeholders in Opu-Nembe, and across Bayelsa State, to exercise restraint and to work collaboratively to ensure that the situation is resolved peacefully and by established legal processes. The security of lives and Properties, well-being, and safety of Bayelsans must be of paramount importance.

“Our Organization stands united against any form of unlawful aggression and will continue to advocate for justice, peace, and the protection of human rights.”

According to him, the thugs, according to eyewitnesses, were also accosted by some identified Military men, who were on duty to guard SETRACO staff and their equipment and stationed at Otakeme.