Bayelsa govt imposes curfew on Opu-Nembe, suspends chieftaincy, youth activities

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri) in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, following a crisis that rocked the area.

The curfew period is between 7p.m. and 6a.m. until further notice.

Governor Douye Diri, in a closed-door meeting, weekend, with members of the security council in the state, also dissolved the youth and chieftaincy councils in Opu-Nembe.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Special Adviser to the governor on security, Akpoebi Agberebi, said the security council also called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to withdraw the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, team sent to Opu-Nembe and allow the joint security agents in the state to quell the crisis.

According to Agberebi, the council called for the timely investigation and prosecution of all youths arrested and presented to the police, if found guilty.

In his opening remarks, Diri assured the people of Bassambiri that he would do everything possible to bring peace to the community.

The governor said before the recent Bassambiri crisis, his administration had ensured that Bayelsa was no longer tagged among the red-flag states in the country.

He stated that those who perpetrated violence in the same community prior to the election in 2019, want to repeat same ugly incident but vowed that the government would prevent it.

The governor promised to work with the service commanders to restore normalcy in order for all political parties to campaign peacefully according to the constitution and electoral laws of the country.