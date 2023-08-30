Bayelsa: Don’t sell your agro inputs, LIFE-ND/IFAD tells incubatees

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Over 520 incubatees of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in the Niger Delta ,LIFE-ND, an International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, assisted project in Bayelsa State have been advised against selling their agro inputs for pecuniary gains but use them for the purpose they are meant for.

The National Agricbusiness Promotion Coordinator, LIFE-ND, Mrs Anthonia Ezenwa and the State Project Coordinator, Dr. Paniebi Ugo, gave the admonition during the flag off of distribution of agro inputs to the project beneficiaries at the LIFE-ND office complex, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Ezenwa, who urged the benefitting incubatees of the project to be committed with their training, said there are opportunities available for serious minded incubatees who excel their training, adding that LIFE-ND was working seriously to provide makers for the incubatees to sell their farm produce.

She said: “We are tracking your performance, please don’t sell these inputs, it is a privilege, a lot of people applied to be part of you and a lot were disqualified . I am sure that some people must have told you that they applied but were not taken. So, those of you that are fortunate to be selected , please take it very serious and contact us if you have any issue.

“We are aware that some of the challenge you are having is the issue of marketing, as much as possible we will try to link you up with marketing opportunities. More so, the onus is for you to look for business , go to places that can patronize you, don’t leave the inputs to lie waste, a good business man must look for markets , you need to work hard and advertise your products.

“We have cause of taking some committed and productive incubatees who are into rice and cassava cultivation farming to Ebonyi State and outside the country for further trainings. If you show passion and seriousness, the sky is your limit and all we want is your success and your success depends on you, we cannot force it on you.”

On his part the LIFE-ND State Project Coordinator, Dr. Ugo, said: ” “Please I want to appeal to all the incubatees, you have to be very very serious because its cost IFAD and the federal government so much money to procure all these things. After getting these inputs, some of you as you leave here you will go and sell them off, please I beg of you , do not sell them, go and implement and actualize what you have been taught . There are lots of different inputs including chemicals, sprayers. It is for you to go and earn a living. Do what you have been taught and earn a living out of it.

“My admonition to the incubatees who are the beneficiaries, we are here because of you , you have been trained through the rudiments of the enterprise you have chosen, you have been taught by your incubators and today you are here to be given your inputs. It might not be all but it will be enough for you to start.”

Some of the agro inputs distributed include, juveniles, fish feeds, seedlings, motorized knapsack sprayer, knapsack, sprayers and agro power tillers.

Others include manual ridger, shovel, cutlass, cassava grinding machines, fertilizers, egg plastics,egg crates, metal cages, drinkers, feeders, day old chicks, point of lay birds, starter feeds, finishers, grower mash and finisher mash.