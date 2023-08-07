Bayelsa Deputy gov, King Dakolo to storm IMSU national convention

By Chinonso Alozie

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Erwhujakpo and the Chairman, traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa, HRM, king Bubaraye Dakolo, would be joining in this year’s Imo state University, IMSU, alumni 6th National Convention in Bayelsa state.

According to the Chairman, Planning Committee Nze Chimaraoke Nwosu and Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee Ikenna Onuoha, revealed that; the theme of the convention as disclosed to newmen in Owerri on Monday, was tagged “Glory Land 2023.”

They said: “Members of the Imo State University Alumni Association, from all over the country under the leadership of Barrister Okey Ozumba will gather in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital for their 6th National Convention of the association. The event which is tagged ‘Glory Land 2023’ is scheduled to begin from Thursday, 10th August through Sunday, 13th August, 2023.

“The event which is the 6th edition will climax on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 for the Convention proper to be chaired by Prof. Chris C. Onyeama, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Otueke while Senator Lawrence Erwhujakpo, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State will be the Keynote Speaker.”

“Prof. Akachi Odoemene of the Federal University, Otueke will be the Guest Lecturer while Dr. Paulley F Godgift of the Niger Delta University, Amassona and Prince Chinedu Obi, Director General, Inter Party Advisory committee (IPAC) are discussants.

“Similarly, HRM, king Bubaraye Dakolo, who is currently the Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa State is expected to be the Royal Father of the day. While all delegates would be ushered in for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the body would also bestow merit awards on deserving Nigerians as part of efforts to encourage them in their bid to develop the nation,”they said.