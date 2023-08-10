Bayelsa decides 2023: Diri, Sylva, Eradiri in three-horse race

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State is going to be a three horse race with heightened underground lobbying by the candidates of the leading parties, Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC; and the youthful Engr. Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party, LP.

In all, 16 political parties are eyeing the Creek Haven.

Among the contenders are two women, Nengimonyo Oguara of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, and Mercy Ogege of the African Peoples Party APP.

The others include, Mr Warmate Jones Idikio of Accord (A), Alex Akpoebi Bufumoh, Action Alliance (AA), Davies Kalango, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Joseph Waibodei Subiri, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Saturday Osharikeni, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Magbodo Victor Ben, Boot Party (BP), Ayabke Azebi, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Akeems Micah, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Erpadei Ozato, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Binalayefa Osuluku, Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Karioru Simeon, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Though all the candidates are imminently qualified in their own rights to aspire for the highest political office in the state, most of them do not have the needed structure to actualize their dream as some of the parties are not popular in the predominantly riverine state.

Diri, who is the incumbent governor and Sylva, a former governor and immediate past minister of State for Petroleum Resources are vying for a second term while the other candidates are contesting for first time and may be banking on the element of surprise.

Crisis in APC

While the ruling PDP and the other parties are heading to the poll as a united political family, the leading opposition party, the APC is a divided house embroiled in a crisis of confidence. Some aggrieved chieftains of the APC are not only challenging in court the eligibility of Sylva but also that of his running mate, Joshua Maciver, the outcome of which may make or mar the chances of the party.

Only last Thursday, Mr. Israel Sunny-Goli, the immediate past member of the House of Representatives for Nembe-Brass Federal constituency, a chieftain of the APC and core loyalist of Sylva, announced the withdrawal of his support and that of his teeming supporters for the party’s candidate insisting that his principal of over 20 years does not have the structure to defeat the PDP.

This is just as some chieftains of APC had blamed Sylva’s alleged poor handling of the internal wrangling in the party for its abysmal performance in the last general elections where it was roundly defeated in the East senatorial district and the Brass-Nembe Federal constituency which is Sylva’s homestead. The party, they argued, has a mountain of land mines to navigate through in the days ahead if it must make an impact at the poll.

Sylva’s chances

However, Sylva is relying on his achievements while in office as governor and the influence of his APC at the centre to sway the votes in his favour.

Eradiri banking on youths’ support

For Eradiri, a former president of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, commissioner and special adviser on Youth Matters in the NDDC, who described himself as a true grassroots mobiliser and governor-in-waiting is confident that his popularity among the youths who constitute the bulk of the voting population would swing the pendulum in his favour.

Diri relying on his achievements, incumbency

Interestingly, Diri, a former Senator, ex-member of the House of Representatives, former Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state and former Organising Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress, a position that drew him closer to the grassroots is counting on his ability to relate well with all irrespective of their party affiliations. He has the support of the people because of his developmental strides.

On assumption of office in 2020, he promised to complete projects started by his predecessors and also initiate new ones to further open up the state and make the hinterland accessible. And true to his pledge, he has escalated work on the three senatorial roads and breaking new frontiers of development in the state.

Some of the projects that have endeared him to the people of the state include the Imiringi and Elebele bridges in Ogbia Local Council; Igbedi community road in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Council, completed and inaugurated; Phase 2 of the 10.8km dual carriageway Glory Drive from Igbogene by the Ecumenical Centre) to link Tombia road and the Yenagoa-Oporoma road in Bayelsa Central inherited from past administration which has reached Angiama on the bank of the Nun River where a bridge is being constructed across the river.

Others are the Sagbama/Ekeremor road in Bayelsa West; Nembe Unity Bridge in Bayelsa East; 21-km Outer Ring Road from Elebele to Igbogene, Phase 2 of Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa as well as the Nembe-Brass road where sand filling has reached advance stage among others.

Diri, who has a formidable structure and resources at his disposal is howevercounting on his achievements to secure the mandate of the people for a second term to enable him consolidate on the gains of the last three and a half years.

Also, Warmate Jones Idikio of Accord (A), a lawyer by training and former Director-General of the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), is believed to have what it takes to address the dire economic situation of the state.

Over the years, he has held several positions and worked among groups engaged in advocacy, formulation and implementation of business environment critical policies and regulations.

According to him, “the prosperity and development of Bayelsa State lies in harnessing its resources in building a strong and sustainable economy.”

But Idikio and his party like the other smaller parties may not have the war chest to prosecute the campaign in the state where huge financial outlay is needed to traverse its riverine and deltaic terrain given the high cost of fuelling boats and other watercraft.