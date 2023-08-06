Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos assemblies’ speakers task female parliamentarians on media use

…as UN Women, Canadian govt, WARDC train female legislators

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers/Speaker, Bauchi House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman; Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Taiwo Oluomo; and their Lagos counterpart, Mudashiru Obasa, have decried poor patronage of the media amongst female legislators in the country, advising they cultivate the culture of employing professional media aides.

According to the trio, among other factors, absence in the spotlight, has, contributed heavily to the attitude of the populace towards female political candidates and consequently affected their eventual success during elections.

They spoke Friday in Lagos at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the UN Women and the government of Canada in partnership with the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre for elected female federal and state legislators in the country.

“Women, you need to be more visible. Do not allow the men to dominate the media space. When you do something, let it be out there. Do not shy away from the media,” Oluomo, on his part, said, while Suleiman commended the efforts of all female candidates who, against all odds, won in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the ‘Role of Parliamentarians in Ensuring Gender and Social Inclusion’, the Keynote Speaker, Hon.Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, member, House of Representatives and former Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, said parliamentarians must sponsor laws that protect women’s rights and promote their participation in all aspects of society.

They must, she added, also champion legislations that address gender-based violence and equal opportunities in education, as well as safeguard the reproductive rights.

“As parliamentarians, we have the power to drive gender and social inclusion through our oversight functions. We must hold government agencies accountable. You have public hearings and you invite agencies in your states to the house; but how many of you have ever asked them how many women are directors in their agencies or what they are doing about increasing the number of female directors?” she interrogated.

Also speaking at the workshop which featured seasoned facilitators including Prof.Olabisi Aina, Executive Director, Centre for Gender and Development Studies, Ekiti State University; and veteran broadcaster, Stella Din-Jacob, who reeled out media tips to the parliamentarians, Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, said Nigeria currently trailed behind her peers due to poor representation of its female population.

She said: “Women constitute 50% of Nigeria’s population and need to be equally represented at all levels given their numerical strength. Nigeria cannot overcome gender-based discrimination and inequality if women’s political voice remains marginalised. This must be supported by law and implemented at federal and state levels.”

She further urged women legislators to establish an equitable role for women in politics by playing a critical role in the mobilisation and conscientisation of women to join political parties, register for and vote in elections, as well as aspire to political offices.

Eyong also emphasised the need for women politicians to strengthen linkages with intra-party campaign machineries, decision makers and external associations of women.

Speaking on the rationale behind the workshop, Dr.Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Executive Director, Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre, said the aim was to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore effective strategies for promoting gender equality across legislative institutions in the country.

She said: “We recognise that gender parity is not just a matter of fairness but of necessity. To build a better future, we must embrace diversity and inclusivity. We firmly believe that diverse perspectives lead to better policies and more effective governance.

”Today’s workshop, which is the last step of a one-year project engagement by our partners, is about fostering an environment where women can thrive, not just as legislators but as role models, mentors and advocates for future generations.”

She added that the workshop was sequel to the training of 241 women leaders and candidates across the country in preparation for the 2023 election, adding that 25 out of the aforementioned 241 candidates won the elections.

Earlier in her lecture, Prof.Aina urged women politicians to place premium on self-development and capacity building, arguing that the challenge of funding can be eliminated by enhanced skills and knowledge.