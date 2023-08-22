Bauchi man vows to rename daughter after Tinubu’s mother if…

Khamis Darazzo and Tinubu’s aide Ya’u Darazzo

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Chairman of Arewa Youths Awareness on Leadership and Election in Bauchi State, Khamis Musa Darazo has vowed to rename his 2-year-old daughter after the late mother of President Bola Tinubu if he secures victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Darazo who spoke with journalists yesterday in Bauchi expressed confidence Tinubu would win against Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP).

“My decision to change my daughter’s name to Abibatu is to show gratitude to God for upholding Tinubu’s election,” he said.

“This is also to attest to the fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an asset who makes sure that each and everyone has a spoon in his/her mouth. He is also a family man whose tentacles are well rooted in the socio-economic and political landscape of Nigeria, Africa and the entire globe,” he added.

Khamis Musa Darazo also commended Tinubu for re-appointing Malam Ya’u Shehu Darazo as his Special Adviser on political and inter-governmental affairs, after serving Buhari as Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties for eight consecutive years.

He attributed Yau’s re-appointment to his commitment to the country, the Northeast, Bauchi and his hometown Darazo in particular, stressing that since the advent of APC as a party, the elder statesman has been working tirelessly to provide democratic dividends to Nigerians, particularly the people of Darazo.

He recalled that Ya’u Darazo has since his appointment to date, given free scholarship to over 200 youths across the country to further their education, and assisted a vast number of youths with capital to boost their small-scale businesses.

His words: “Malam Ya’u Darazo awarded roads and drainage construction in his hometown worth N897,577, 627.79k to Powehill Construction LTD. He helped to facilitate provision of power substation in Darazo to boost electricity supply and has rehabilitated Darazo and Konkiel Jummu’at mosques.

“Looking at those above legacy projects brought about by Malam Ya’u Darazo under the APC administration, we are declaring our continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership of the country in the next eight years of his first and second term tenure.”

He further noted that Ya’u brought NCE college to Darazo LGA with a view to give opportunity to less-privileged youths to afford them higher education, contracted the dredging of mini-dam to encourage youths to engage in dry season farming, and facilitated appointments for over 50 graduates in various government parastatals among others.