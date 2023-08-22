Bauchi housewife kills stepson with insecticide

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi Command of the Nigeria police has arrested a 24-year-old housewife, Furera Abubakar of Ningi local government area of Bauchi state for killing her Stepson with ‘gamalin’ insecticide.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil confirmed the incident on Tuesday via a press statement which was made available to newsmen in Bauchi.

“The incident was reported to the Ningi divisional police headquarters on the 19th of August, 2023 which revealed that a four-day-old baby who was born on the 15th of August, 2023 was murdered by the suspect Furera Abubakar on the 19th of August, 2023 before the naming ceremony.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife of the nursing mother (victim’s mother). The suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gamalin) and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord.

“The liquid which was suspected to be corrosive, affected and led to the deterioration of the baby’s health, eventually leading to his death. The investigation is discreetly ongoing, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged to court accordingly,” he said.