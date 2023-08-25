Baruwa re-elected NURTW national president

…as union lauds Tinubu’s effort to revamp economy

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a unanimous decision, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has re-elected Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa as its President for a second four-year term.

Baruwa will helm a 17-member National Administrative Council (NAC) of NURTW, which was also elected to administer the union’s affairs over the next term.

The swearing-in ceremony took place during the 10th Quadrennial National Delegate Conference held at Lafia, Nasarawa State.

This followed their successful election at the Special Zonal Delegates Conference, in line with the Union’s Constitution.

Barr. Sunday Oluwole, the External Legal Adviser representing Tolu Babaleye & Co., administered the oath of office.

He charged the officials, saying, “You are entrusted with the responsibility to uphold the Constitution in piloting the affairs of the union for the next four years. We expect nothing short of dedication and integrity.”

Baruwa, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the delegates and members of the union for their trust and support.

“I am deeply honored by the confidence you have placed in me. I promise to carry everyone along and not to disappoint,” said Baruwa.

The conference saw participation from 33 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with five delegates from each state.

The assembly also issued a communique on Friday, jointly signed by Baruwa and General Secretary Anthony Asogwa Chukudi, lauding President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his efforts to revitalize the economy.

The communique read in part, “The conference, after critically assessing President Tinubu’s administration, expresses satisfaction with the steps taken so far towards revamping the economy for the overall benefit of the people. We also express our support to his administration’s policies and program with the belief that if transparently implemented, it will reduce the hardship being encountered by the masses.”

Additionally, the NURTW expressed its gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State, and other security agencies for their cooperation and understanding in ensuring the success of the conference.

The union also commended the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. A.A Sule, for his support and labor-friendly disposition, as well as the delegates for their impressive turnout, orderliness, and maturity during the conference.

The elected National Administrative Council officers include several Vice Presidents, a National Treasurer, a Deputy National Treasurer, a National Auditor, multiple National Trustees, and a National Financial Secretary.

With their leadership solidified, the NURTW looks forward to continue advocating for the interests of its members and fostering improvements in the Nigerian road transport industry.