Barclays recognises Mobihealth as UK startup

Barclays Eagle Labs has recognised Mobihealth International, a leading Nigerian digital health company, as one of the twenty startups for the Barclays Black Venture Growth Programme.



Barclays and Foundervine are organising the 16-week Black Venture Growth Programme, which is funded by the United Kingdom (UK) government, aimed at targeting twenty UK’s most promising innovative tech-driven businesses.



Barclays noted that the programme covers masterclasses and mentorship, and that each selected company will be paired with an adviser selected specifically for their expertise relevant to the goals of their business.



“They will communicate with their advisees on a regular basis and will provide them advice on growing and scaling their business,” Barclays added.



Foundervine noted that, for the programme, they are providing special business and investment-readiness support that will remove fundraising barriers and accelerate business growth through a three-layer approach: assessment, acceleration, and advocacy.



The founder and CEO of Mobihealth, Dr Funmi Adewara, stated that the programme will help Mobihealth’s strategy within the UK Diaspora market and also help it gain more investor spotlighting.

Adewara noted that, as a digital health company, Mobihealth has been addressing multiple challenges in the African health sector through its integrated telehealth solution that provides users in Nigeria and Africa access to affordable, quality healthcare from the convenience of their mobile phones, computers and walk-in teleclinics specifically designed to tackle critical manpower shortages on the continent.

She lamented that access to healthcare in rural areas can be challenging and that people in rural areas – who are usually older demographics, with multiple comorbidities and reduced mobility − suffer inequitable access to healthcare.



In light of this, Adewara said the “company has deployed solar and internet-enabled telehealth clinics to rural hard-to-reach areas and has worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provide healthcare solutions across some communities in Nigeria.”



For this year’s Black Venture Growth programme, 256 applications were received by Foundervine from nine different business industries with twenty Black-led businesses onboarded, and 30 per cent of businesses are led by women.



The other startups selected for the Black Venture Growth programme include ApTap, BankGPT, Bendi, Brain Dump, Checkboard, FutureMatch, HotPatch, Lenuity, Leyton Pharmacy, Loystar, MPH Social, Millicent Labs, PebbleScore, Prime Planit, Tech1M, Tisume, The Turmeric Co., Webautomation, and Wealth8.