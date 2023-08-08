Barcelona vs Tottenham: We’re a work in progress – Spurs coach, Postecoglou

By Enitan Abdultawab

Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Ange Postecoglou, has revealed that his team are still adjusting to his game style ahead of Barcelona’s clash on Tuesday.

Barcelona face Tottenham Hotspur for the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Stade Olympic Stadium. The stadium is Barcelona’s new home pending Camp Nou’s total renovation.

“I think we’ve made progress, for sure. Look, we had a game cancelled (against Leicester City in Bangkok) and with Roma pulling out (of a friendly in Singapore) we didn’t have the same opposition, so, we feel as a coaching group, we’re maybe a little short of match conditioning,” Antecouglu said while facing the pressmen ahead of the match.

I’m really happy with the way the players have embraced what we’re doing. Everything is new for them – new staff, new way of training, all these kinds of things, the beauty for me is that I haven’t felt any resistance along the way about what we’re trying to do and as long as that’s there, whatever our starting point is next week, we know we’ll keep getting better as the year goes on.”

“When you see the intent of the boys… it’s not just about having one attack, it’s about having waves of attacks. It’s when you have the opposition on the back foot that you don’t take a moment to slows things down, and there were a couple of moments in the first half we did that really well. You could see how aggressive our back four were, and there will be times when we’re caught on the counter, but, again, as long as we’re willing to run back.”

The Joan Gamper is a traditional match that enables Barcelona open and unveil the squad for the new season.