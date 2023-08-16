Barcelona announce former player Deco as sporting director

Barcelona have announced former midfielder Anderson Luis de Souza “Deco” as the club’s new sporting director.

Deco signed a three-year deal until 2026 and will start in his new role at the end of the current transfer window on September 2.

The club announced that the 45-year-old will head the club’s football section.

“Deco will be in charge of setting FC Barcelona’s sporting philosophy and putting together the squad with the coach and the coaching and becoming head of the football section.”

The former Portuguese star joined from Porto in 2004; he made 161 appearances during his four-year stay at the club.

Mateu Alemany, the President and director of the Football Area, will step down from his role at the end of the transfer window.