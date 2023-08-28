Bankole’s New Era exhibition exploring purpose of existence 

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Purpose is the dominant theme, not just in Emmanuel Bankole’s New Era debut solo art exhibition which ended yesterday, August 27, 2023, at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, but generally in his work as a visual artist. Purpose, the artist says, has to do with individual purpose, about individuals discovering their purpose, the purpose of their existence.

“Everyone is born with a purpose, and millions of lives have passed through that purpose. So, it is very important for us to discover our purpose of existence, which I have documented through the artworks…. There is a reason for this particular exhibition, which is to also tell a personal story (meant) to tell people what they need to know early enough,” Bankole told Vanguard.

In Bankole’s works, amongst other channels, ‘purpose’ is communicated through the titles of the artworks. For instance, there are “Tree of purpose” (20 x 26), “The comforting pain” (20 x 26), “Free will – life or death” (20 x 26), “Emi mimo” (22 x 30), “Genesis of creation” (22 x 30), “The potter and the clay” (22 x 30) and “The reveal” (35 x 40). All the 7 works that featured in the exhibition are fabrics placed on canvas, and also all dated 2023.

“A tree, when it is green, provides a lot of benefits, beginning from the release of oxygen which we need to be alive, provision of shelter for humans and animals, etc. Even when the tree is cut down, it continues to provide benefits – it can be used to create beautiful sculptural pieces, make papers which we use in writing, mastics – so many things we can imagine in life. The essence is that purpose, when we discover it, is not only for ourselves. All those benefits of a tree we have mentioned are not only for the tree itself; they are for everyone around the tree. So, our purpose is not meant for us only. When you discover your purpose, you use it to benefit others around you,” Bankole explains.

The curator, Mathew Oyedele, describes Emmanuel Bankole’s debut solo exhibition as a showcase of mixed media works that examines purpose, discovery, liberation and cooperation.

“In this exhibition,” says Oyedele, “medium-sized fabric collage works are presented as a peep into the artist’s oeuvre. His process begins with a tour of fabric markets in Agége and Ìdúmòtà where he purchases large yards of fabrics in order to maintain consistency of colour and pattern. He thereafter cuts them into bits before subjecting them to other processes like pasting and fixing. His subjects are theologically and biblically driven, having grown up in a Christian household.

“With this exhibition, Bankole hopes to enlighten the audience with a purpose-driven life of infinite insight and potential.”

Emmanuel Bankole, born August 31, 1997, graduated from Tai Solarin University of Education where he studied Fine and Applied Arts in Education. He later trained under Abiodun Badejo. According to Oyedele, the artist’s exploration of fabric as a medium was influenced by Adewale Ojo who worked with the material in his presence. The outcome of the piece enticed Bankole who thereafter experimented with it until it became his preferred medium.

Elaborating on the philosophy guiding his works, Emmanuel Bankole says as a full-time studio artist working from home, he creates highly expressive art pieces that emphasize self-awareness and the search for purpose:

“I am inspired in this regard by events in history and their lessons for our times and what they portend for the future, as well as by the stories, invocations and revelations found in the Bible. But far from being boxed in to a stylistic box, I have always opened my mind to a variety of creative ideas, a situation which has helped my work achieve the eclectic look and feel that I’ve always strived for and which my admirers and critics alike have noted.

“As a result, I have availed myself of the use of different materials in a variety of methods in my art. The most notable of these materials is the popular Ankara’ fabric, which I apply to a variety of surfaces (but chiefly canvas) in a collage technique relating to mixed media.

“My creative preoccupations – whether in the studio or out of if – are borne out of my deep concerns about my physical and social environment, and my desire to help people discover their abilities and potentials with possible ways of maximizing them for the benefit of the world around them.

“My art pieces adorn various residences, offices and establishments owned by private collectors, organizations and companies across and beyond the length of Nigeria and Africa.

Surprisingly, both the artist and the curator testify that the works in the New Era exhibition are not for sale; that they have already been collected by art collectors.

The exhibition continues virtually on social media platforms where Bankole has already cut a niche of popularity for himself and his works before coming to the physical space.