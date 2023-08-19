Bandits storm Tambuwal, kidnap one

Stock

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed Tambuwal town, headquarters of Tambuwal Local Government Area, Sokoto State, and kidnapped Aliyu Maidamma, brother to late businessman, Alhaji Dikko Chemist, after sporadic gunshots.

The suspected bandits were said to be on reprisal attack after their colleagues were neutralised by security operative in Kebbe area, 45 kilometers away from Tambuwal.

Kebbe town, the headquarters of Kebbe Local Government Area, is located in one of the remotest of the state with many of it’s major towns and villages scattered hundreds of miles away from the local government headquarters where the military personnel were camped.

The area, vast land and forested, is use as hideout for all forms of criminals and gangs terrorizing communities over the years.

Despite series of serial bombardment by military jets, the bandits still conduct their nefarious activities in the area, taking undue advantage of the forest.

A resident of Tambuwal town, who was at the scene of the attack but refused to disclose his name, said the bandits storm Tambuwal motor park around 9p.m. in their numbers, shooting sporadically, before kidnaping Maidamma.

Those who saw them said they were heading to Kebbe town; maybe to test the will of the military and other security operatives stationed in the area.

“One funny thing is that there was no light in Tambuwal when the attack took place, which gave bandits the opportunity to carry out their game successfully without resistance,” the eyewitness said.

Efforts to reach the state police command public relations officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahamed Rufa’e, proved abortive as calls to his line did not conect.