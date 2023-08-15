Bandits shoot down military helicopter in Niger, kill 13 soldiers

… it as highly unfortunate, Senator Sani Musa

…Urges FG to dispatch all its military and security arsenals to the troubled areas

By Henry Umoru

BANDITS have invaded Chukuba Ward in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, just as they shut down a fighter helicopter in the area and killed the pilot.

The Convener, Shiroro Concerned Youths, Mr. Sanni Kokki who spoke on Phone with Journalists on Friday in Abuja, said that the criminals ambushed and killed 13 soldiers along the Zungeru – Tegina road in Madaka Ward of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Kokki who noted that the unfortunate incident happened on Monday morning, ipsaid, “As we are talking now villagers living around the area are all now moving towards Erena.

“This is another problem again because people are being displaced from their traditional homes to unknown destinations.

“We are having another humanitarian crisis in our hands with the economic challenges confronting our people.”

Reacting to the incident when contacted, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East who described the situation as highly unfortunate, however called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, despatch all its military and security arsenals to the troubled areas inorder to save innocent lives and their property.

Senator Musa said, “This is a very serious situation happening at a time we are happy that the issue of banditry is subsiding in our various communities in Niger State.

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency, deploy all its arsenal in order to curtail further spread

“We have been having a reduction in cases of attacks but now it appear as if there is a serious escalation of the situation

“The most alarming situation now is that the attacks look like a planned work because the bandits are carrying out their operations simultaneously in many parts of Niger State.

“Government should please, as a matter of urgency, take a drastic action on it and save lives and property of our people.”