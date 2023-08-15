Bandits kill one, abduct Emir’s son, 6 others in Zamfara

GUSAU—Armed bandits, yesterday, attacked the headquarters of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing one person and abducting seven others.

A resident of Bungudu town, Ishaq Bungudu, said the bandits stormed the town with deadly weapons, shooting sporadically, killing one person in the process.

According to him, the seven other persons were abducted, include the son of the Emir of Bungudu, Abdulrahman Hassan, and former State Programme Officer of International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Abubakar Bungudu.

Bungudu lamented the incessant attacks on the council headquarters by the armed bandits, despite being the closest to the state capital, Gusau.

He urged Governor Dauda Lawal to, as a matter of urgency, appoint security aides.

He said: “We are being attacked almost on daily basis now, despite being close to Gusau, the state capital. We don’t know what is going on, government is not saying anything, the governor does not even have security aides since he was sworn-in.

“He should appoint security aides so that people will know who to call during distress times. We don’t even know what to do now, the bandits will just enter the middle of the town and kill people, it is really disturbing.”

Bungudu also attributed the incessant attacks on the council headquarters and neighbouring communities to a bandits enclave located around one community in the outskirts of the town but questioned why security agencies have not been able to dislodge the bandits and destroy the hideout.

“You know there is one bandits enclave when you pass Nahuche community to Karakai, they have a hideout there and the security agents are aware, I don’t know why they have not scattered that place and dislodge them.”

Bungudu headquarters is about 21kilometers to the state capital Gusau and it will be recalled that four Policemen were killed last month in the same council, and another policeman was killed some days ago in a separate attacks

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar was not successful, as he was not responding to calls put across to him.