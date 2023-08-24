Bandits kill Kaduna pastor on his farm

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—A pastor with the Tawaliu Baptist Church, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been killed by bandits.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph John Hayab, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits killed the pastor in his farm at Kujama, on the outskirts of the state capital.

According to him, “the incident occurred when the cleric was in his farm. It was barbaric. We are calling on security operatives to exercise greater vigilance in the performance of their duties with a view to halting the nefarious activities of criminal elements in the state.

“The barbaric incident happened on Wednesday afternoon while Rev. Mayau was in his farm at Prison farms, Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“It is very painful that gunmen move freely in broad daylight to execute their evil act and get away with it in a civilised society like ours where we have constituted authority that is expected to checkmate this criminal elements in the society.”