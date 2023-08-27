Bandits kidnap 2 brothers in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Two brothers who left their home town of Ikara after their father was kidnapped, and relocated to Zaria in Kaduna State, have been kidnapped by suspected bandits on Friday night.

Reports said the bandits attacked Wusasa area in Zaria Local Government Area at about 9pm on Friday and kidnapped a health worker and his brother,Yushau Peter and Joshua Peter.

Although the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident,the village head of Wusasa, Engr Isiyaku Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and expressed worry that “the kidnappers have so often made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people.”

According to him, “Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed a series of attacks in recent times.Not long ago, an alArmy officer and a vigilante member were killed.”

“It is the same area where a university Professor and Wazirin Wusasa were killed and his son abducted, spending almost a month in captivity.”

“The abducted victims, Yushau and Joshua, are indigenes of Ikara Local Government Area in the state who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their residents and abducted their aged father, Mr Peter,” he said.