Bandits kidnap 2 brothers in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—Two brothers, who left their home town of Ikara after their father was kidnapped, and relocated to Zaria in Kaduna State, have also been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked Wusasa area in Zaria Local Government Area of the state about 9p.m., on Friday and kidnapped a health worker and his brother, Yushau Peter and Joshua Peter.

Although the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident at press time, the village head of Wusasa, Isiyaku Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and expressed worry that “the kidnappers have so often made our area their target of attacks and have abducted many of our people.

“Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed series of attacks in recent times. Not long ago, an army officer and a vigilante member were killed.

“It is the same area where a professor and Wazirin Wusasa were killed and his son abducted, spending almost a month in captivity.

“The abducted victims, Yushau and Joshua, are indigenes of Ikara Local Government Area in the state, who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their residents and abducted their aged father, Mr Peter.”