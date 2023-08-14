Bandits invade Niger community; kill 13 soldiers, local vigilante injured

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

Bandits have again hit the Niger state community during which no fewer than thirteen Military personnel were killed and some local vigilantes were also injured.

However, the gallant soldiers also ended up gunning down no fewer than fifty of the bandits during the fireworks.

The bandits were said to have been terrorising Kundu village near Zungeru in the Wushishi local government area of the state for the past few days.

The bandits were said to have settled in the area with the cows and other domestic animals restyled from villagers within and outside the communities in the area.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that some senior Military officers also lost their lives to the bandits.

The gruesome massacre of the military men it was gathered occurred on Sunday.

Thirteen of the casualties were said to have been recorded on Sunday while eight others were massacred by the bandits yesterday.

The bandits it was reliably gathered had laid ambush for the military men who were on a rescue mission to the area.

A distress call had gone to the security on the invasion of the bandits in the area in their attempt to escape with the cows to other neighbouring states.

In a swift reaction, the security men blocked the criminal’s route at Kundu as they were trying to escape but the bandits who had been informed ahead laid ambush and opened fire on them.

No fewer than five vigilante members from the area also suffered various degrees of injuries from the firework of the bandits.

An eyewitness from the area who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent said the corpses of the military men had been deposited at the Zungeru Federal Medical Center.

“The incident is horrible and devastating. We have been able to count at least 21 Military Personnel corpses deposited at the Zungeru hospital while the injured vigilante group are also receiving medical treatment temporarily in the same hospital.

“One of the recuperating vigilantes, Sani Adamu told us that they had a face-to-face fire exchange with the bandits but they overpowered us because of their sophisticated firearms,” the source added.

“Many of the bandits were also gunned down and their corpses are still littering the area of the battle,” he declared.

Both the military and Police could not be reached in Minna to comment on the incident.