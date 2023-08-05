Balotelli is my favorite player, says Super Falcons defender Alozie

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie, has revealed that former Italian striker Mario Balotelli is her favorite player.

When asked why she wears different colored boots, She revealed to NFF TV that she got the inspiration from Balotelli.

She said, “I got my inspiration from Mario Balotelli; he is my favorite player.

“I watched him a lot when I was growing up; he did in the 2014 World Cup [in Brazil].”

Recall that Balotelli has a reputation for being the ‘bad boy,’ and had once admitted that he “sometimes does strange things.”

In a viral photo in 2011, Balotelli famously displayed a shirt that read, “Why Always Me?” in response to media criticism after Manchester City’s 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also stated that the clash against the Lionesses of England on Monday will be difficult.

Alozie said, “It’s going to be a hard game; we have played hard games, starting with Canada. So we expect nothing less.

“It’s obviously a knockout round. We are ready to put up a battle, and we are ready to expect a battle from them, and we will give everything.”