Bad roads: Obaseki trying hard to blame his ‘incompetence’ on Tinubu — APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere has accused the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki of trying very hard to put the blame for his alleged over seven years of incompetence on the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Agbomhere’s claim is coming on the heels of the statement credited to the governor through his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, to the effect that the Federal Government is responsible for the deplorable state of federal roads in the Edo state and the massive suffering faced by the people as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy which led to the skyrocketing of the price of the essential commodity.

But the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the APC in a statement, he personally signed alleged that “the Edo state governor has found a convenient way of putting the blame of his total failure on the less than three months old administration of President Tinubu which came into office with the road map of removing the burdensome fuel subsidy which has become a huge drain on the meagre revenue of the federal government.”

Dr Agbomhere claimed that the Edo state governor has nothing to show in terms of achievement in his over seven years in office but is busy flaunting the landmark developmental strides of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole such as the civil service secretariat and making it look like it was his administration’s project.

He commended Oshiomhole, who is now a Senator for starting and completing several road projects including an ultra modern state of the art Specialist Hospital despite taking over office in 2008 when the state’s monthly revenue dropped to N1.6 billion due to the world economic crisis while IGR was N30 million bringing the total to N1.9 billion.

He challenged Governor Obaseki to show to the world what impact he has been able to make “rather than the usual promises of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) which his government has been notorious for signing with fictitious entities with nothing to show for it.”

Dr. Agbomhere called on the Governor to desist from inciting the people of Edo state against the administration of President Bola Tinubu which he said has the key to transforming the Nigerian economy, urging Nigerians to be patient as the process of transformation will soon kick off with the screening and swearing in of cabinet ministers which is expected in the days ahead.

He said President Tinubu needs a lot of encouragement “as he is poised to surpass the feat achieved by legendary leaders such as Lee Kuan Yew, Mahatma Ghandhi and Nelson Mandela.”

The APC South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary said never in the history of Nigeria has there been so much hope for a better country as there is at the moment, noting that President Tinubu is famous for picking the best in human capital and using them to turn a difficult situation to a progressive and prosperous one as evident in his eight years as Governor of Lagos state.