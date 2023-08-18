Babaeko to speak at TAF 2nd anniversary

President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr Steve Babaeko, will, today, deliver the keynote address at the inaugural report presentation and fundraiser of Tamilore Areola Foundation (TAF).

This was disclosed in a statement by the co-founder of TAF, Jeffrey Adebayo. The statement noted that Babaeko will be at the frontline of the event, which will mark the foundation’s second anniversary scheduled to be held at the Ikeja Golf Club.

The statement quoted Adebayo as saying Babaeko’s profile as a social entrepreneur and a member of the Ikeja Club make him the perfect fit for the keynote speaker role and align with the core principles of the organisation as espoused by the late founder, Tamilore Areola.

“Our vision at TAF is fueled by a deep commitment to service and compassion, echoing Tamilore’s extraordinary ability to transform lives. Our mission resonates with her actions: to replicate her impact through our focus on charity, entrepreneurship, and healthcare.

“Mr Babaeko is a social entrepreneur and philanthropist, who has shown commitment to advancing charity, entrepreneurship and healthcare. Most recently, his public health advocacy titled “Scoot Life Expectancy”, an initiative against the menace of soot caused by unwholesome environmental practices in Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, made history by winning the health category of the Cannes Lions, an international advertising award,” Adebayo stated.

Adebayo also noted that the report presentation and fundraising event will coincide with the maiden edition of the foundation’s Charity Golf Tournament. Explaining the rationale for the Charity Golf Tournament, Adebayo said the late founder actively participated in golf in her lifetime and was able to build numerous friendships through it.

“Notably, golfers played a significant role during TAF’s Launch two years ago. This resonates deeply with our belief that the Charity Golf Tournament provides an ideal platform for presenting the foundation’s initiatives,” he added.