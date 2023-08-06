Ayiri Emami gives automatic employment to 5 graduates

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami has given automatic employment to five graduates from Okere community during the 526th edition of Awankere festival, popularly known as “Okere Juju”.

The philanthropist, whose presence attracted jubilation when the people of Okere community marked the last market-day of their Awankere festival, was gladly welcomed by people, an Itsekiri community.

The Okere Juju was attended by dignitaries from around the world due to the attractive nature of the festival.

It was a glamorous day, as the people celebrate & rejoice to high heaven more when Chief Ayiri Emami arrived the location of the festival as the original Ologbotsere Of Warri Kingdom.

Chief Ayiri Emami is the chairman & CEO A&E group of companies consisting of A&E Petrol Nigeria Limited, Emanomi Engineering And Construction Services Nigeria Limited, 911 Beach & Resorts, 911 Hotels And Suites, 911 Entertainment Limited, and Emna-Fleets Nigeria Limited with thousands of workers.

There was the atmosphere of peace, chants, glamor, tradition and happiness from the people as crowds numbering in hundreds gathered and surrounded him with different tradition rendition and rhythm from the people towards him.

The jubilant people were chanting, “Chief Ayiri Emami, our only Ologbotsere of warri kingdom, a true son of the soil and tradition, a true representation of cultural values”

The people said that his philanthropic lifestyle, his charisma, values, cultural & traditional representation as well as promotion of his tribe worldwide among others stand him out.

They further described him as “selfless, a man that has so much integrity, a man that always stands for the truth, a man that listens to the pains of his people, a man that always identify with them, a man that is culturally and traditional breed, a man to behold.”