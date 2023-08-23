Awards propel me to do more — Dr Ismaila Ibrahim, mentor, petroleum engineer, energy and tech expert

Dr Ismaila Ibrahim

Dr Ismaila Ibrahim, a highly accomplished and certified petroleum engineer, significantly impacts young people and tech startups through his groundbreaking work. He speaks with journalists in Lagos about how his recent multiple awards have propelled him forward in the energy field, his efforts and dedication to push the envelope, intentionally mentor young people, and invest in tech startups for an igniting impact.

Could you walk us through what stirred your interest in the energy field?

From the training I got at the only Petroleum Training Institute in Africa, through exposure and the realization that I could apply my knowledge and impact real-life situations, my first love was in process and control—the interactions between the parameters and how they can alter the final products at different stages.

I was also motivated by stories of older folks who started in the same field and are now successfully impacting lives. As I grew older, I became further exposed to the various skills required in the industry — from the technical to the non-technical and, recently, energy transition. Despite the hazards and risks associated with the industry, it comes with some great rewards and satisfaction.

Congratulations on your recent multiple awards. Please tell us more about these recognitions

Africa Regional Award for Projects, Facilities and Construction – The Projects, Facilities, and Construction Award of the Society of Petroleum Engineers recognizes outstanding achievements or contributions to the advancement of petroleum engineering in facilities and construction.

This technical discipline includes process systems and equipment; gas utilization; measurement and control; electrical systems; pipelines and pipeline design; materials and corrosion; solids handling and control; platforms and floating systems; subsea systems; facilities operations; and construction project management. It is a highly coveted award for top energy professionals in the world from Africa, awarded through rigorous nomination processes.

There is also the Energy Influencer Award. It is an award given to selected outstanding young professionals in the oil and gas industry whose work positively influences and inspires others. The Way Ahead (TWA) Energy Influencers Class of 2021 consists of 17 exceptional young professionals under 36 who excel in their fields at a level superior to their peers, yielding second-to-none achievements. Their outstanding efforts help shape the narrative around critical issues in the energy sector for future generations. They are usually done through a highly regulated nomination process globally.

The honorary Doctorate of Public Administration is an award from the London Bridge Business School. It is for meritorious leadership achievement, service and contributions to the development of society and humanity.

How have these awards and recognitions influenced your career, and how do you use them to influence others?

With the help of God, these awards have further motivated me to do more and aspire for more greatness.

Growing up as a young boy, I was timid. I avoided everything that would put me in the spotlight or make me the cynosure of all eyes. Even though I still feel that way sometimes, I have realised I cannot help it. So, as much as I am developing myself, I want to reach out to as many young people as possible to touch their lives.

I volunteer from time to time, speaking and mentoring young people because there are too many of them who need some direction, guidance and mentoring. I enjoy mentoring people because I have benefitted from mentorship.

What was the driving force to become a mentor for young people in the energy industry?

One of my mantras of life is giving back to society. As a beneficiary of mentorship, there is the natural urge to distribute and impact. Young people need direction and guidance, as I mentioned earlier, and so I want to be amongst those who will lead this change.

How do you approach mentoring young people, and what strategies have you found effective?

The first is to connect, understand goals and objectives, support and share experiences—continuous engagement through various methods. Currently, I use small groups and generally through the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and other professional associations.

Can you describe a project or accomplishment you are most proud of in your energy career?

When I won the Energy Influencer Award in 2021, it was indeed humbling and motivating at the same time. It was a highly competitive award with over 100 nominations from high-profile energy professionals globally. I was also proud of myself when I was nominated for the Emerging Leaders Alliance (USA) in 2018.

How do you prioritise your workload and manage multiple energy projects simultaneously?

I keep a note manually, which I carry everywhere I go. I give attention to each according to its respective timelines/milestones. I am flexible and adaptable when priorities change. Sometimes I delegate as much as possible.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years in the energy industry?

In the next five years, I see myself leading change and contributing to the policies that drive the energy industry.

How do you balance your professional responsibilities with your mentoring commitments, and what strategies do you use to manage your time effectively?

I have managed to create a plan/routine that I stick to. During these sessions, we discuss real issues and how they affect our lives, lessons, and strategies to overcome/tackle some of them. Most of my mentees are from the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

What inspired you to explore other fields — a fast-food outlet in PH, investing in tech startups and energy fields?

I understand that one of the ways to build wealth is to leverage; hence, I decided to venture into other fields leveraging on my vast network, thereby diversifying my income and reach whilst touching lives.

Overall, how do you stay up-to-date with developments in your current field and other fields you’re interested in?

As a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), I attend conferences, exhibitions, technical meetings, and other industry-specific networking events to keep abreast of recent findings and developments in the industry.