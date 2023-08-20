AVCA to honour Nigerian firms

Mr Ebenezer Ogunleye

By Etop Ekanem

The inaugural edition of the African Voice Consumer Awards (AVCA), is set to recognize and honour exceptional Nigerian companies that have demonstrated excellence in delivering top-notch products and services to consumers across the continent.

According to a statement by the organizers, the awards ceremony, is scheduled to hold on October 6, 2023 at the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry Exhibition Centre (LCCI) in Alausa, Ikeja-Lagos State, Nigeria, and will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and distinguished guests to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these deserving companies.

Speaking, the Director of AVCA, Mr. Ebenezer Ogunleye, said, The African Voice Consumer Awards aims to highlight the efforts of companies that have shown an unwavering commitment to meeting the needs and preferences of consumers in Africa. This is with a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

“The awards seek to acknowledge and reward businesses that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on the lives of African consumers.

Among the esteemed recipients of the African Voice Consumer Awards are Dangote Group, BUA Group, NESTLE PLC, Nigeria Breweries, RITE FOODS among others.”

Ogunleye reiterate that companies that have consistently delivered exceptional products and services, setting a benchmark for excellence within their respective industries.

These companies he noted, have not only demonstrated exceptional business acumen but have also shown a deep understanding of the diverse and dynamic African consumer landscape.

“The African Voice Consumer Awards is more than just a celebration of outstanding companies; it is a testament to the thriving spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation that characterizes the African business landscape.” He added.

As the winners take the stage to receive their well-deserved accolades, they inspire others to strive for excellence and continue raising the bar for consumer-focused businesses across the continent.