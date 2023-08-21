Auto firm opens electric vehicle charging station in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

Nigeria’s fast public electric vehicle charging station, Charging Hub, has opened in Abuja, with plans to expand to other cities in the coming years.

The new electric vehicle charging station, owned by Possible EVS, a pioneering African automotive startup, will serve as a convenient, fast-charging point for electric buses, taxis, and private vehicles, helping to drive sustainable mobility and promote the widespread adoption of EVs in the country.

The opening of this facility means that, for the first time in Nigeria, electric car owners have a publicly available fast-charging station where they can just drive in, plug their vehicles, and have it fully charged in just 20 to 30 minutes. “With the country’s current energy crisis and rising fuel price, Nigerians will begin to see EVs for what they are: the most sustainable, cost-effective solution to their mobility problems,” said Mosope Olaosebikan, CEO of Possible EVS.

“The launch of our super-fast charging stations is an important milestone in our effort to decarbonize the transportation sector and encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.”

The global EV market has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, from 120,000 cars sold in 2012 to about 6.6 million in 2021.

By making EV charging convenient and available for public use, Possible EVS is paving the way for the eventual proliferation of EVs, while also setting itself as a leader in the burgeoning green transport industry in Africa.

Nigeria has a population growth forecast of 2.5% every year, the fastest among the world’s ten largest countries, and a rich variety of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, making the country one of the biggest and most favorable EV markets in Africa.

With a deadline of 2060 to replace all ICE vehicles with full and hybrid electric cars, the country faces a huge challenge to provide the infrastructure needed to aid this transition.

Charging Hub, located at 7 Hombori Street, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Abuja, is the first public charging station in Nigeria.

The charging facility, which is heralded as a tipping point in the proliferation of EVs in Nigeria, will be completely free for the next six months, offering all EV owners a convenient, fast-charging solution for their vehicles. “My team and I are very excited about this project.

This is our first charging station, and we’ve decided to make it free for everyone for the next six months.

There are many more to come. In fact, we plan to have 10,000 stations deployed in public places and highways across the country within the next five years, allowing EV owners to recharge their lithium-ion battery as they travel,” the Possible EVS CEO remarked.

The station has four superchargers, each able to deliver up to 350 kW of power, enough to replenish your car with about 100 miles (160 km) of range, depending on the specific range capability of your EV.

In addition, the station also has an EV charging truck that is available on demand, bringing power to you wherever you are.

The facility also houses the Discovery Museum (Nigeria’s first digital museum), four experiential dining, a VR gaming center, and an immersive escape room.

EV drivers can lounge and keep busy in any of these spaces while their cars charge.“This is a milestone in our journey to 100% renewable energy in the transport sector,” Mosope declared.

“It will greatly boost the confidence of many Nigerians in owning an EV, knowing that they have a convenient, ultra-fast, publicly available charging station to support them and make their lives easier,” the CEO concluded.