Authors of false petition against Okotete ‘ll be punished — APC Chieftain, Etaghene

Okotete

By Etop Ekanem

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Barr Ejiro Etaghene has vowed that the authors of the false information against Hon Stella Okotete, Delta State ministerial nominee being circulated in the social and print media will be made to face the full weight of the law, describing the allegations contained in the petition as not only being false but malicious.

He averred that Hon Stella Okotete graduated from the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, and also completed her NYSC in compliance with the law, insisting that, Hon Stella Okotete is eminently qualified to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having regard to her superlative educational qualifications and wealth of experience in NEXIM Bank where she served as the Executive Director (Business Development)

Etaghene maintained that all other allegations bordering on breach of code of conduct act are figments of the imagination of the traducers who lost out in the race for the Delta State ministerial slot.

He maintained that there will be no hiding place for the authors and fabricators of the falsehood calculated to bring down Hon Stella Okotete, adding that, the petitioners and their lawyer will be made to face the full weight of the law because there are consequences for giving false information to the public in a manner that lowers the integrity and reputation of a person in Nigeria.

According to him “The legal practitioner disciplinary committee will be petitioned to investigate the infamous conduct of the lawyer, and a civil action seeking head crushing damages in defamation suit will be instituted, while the police will be invited to investigate the criminal aspect of the unlawful and dastard act”

He, therefore, called on the public to disregard the mischievous media reports/ publications as it has no iota of truth.