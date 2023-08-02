Authenticity, collaboration, transparency, best policies in managing relationships— Esther Amoye, Senior Consultant, Phillips Consulting

Dr. Esther Olasunkanmi Amoye is a Senior consultant with Phillips Consulting Limited, PCL, in People Transformation Practice. With her 17 years of experience, she has converted her field experience to knowledge asset and has designed, coordinated and facilitated workshops, retreat sessions courses and training programmes which includes Business Process Mapping, Critical Thinking and Problem- solving skills, Train-The-Trainer, Change Management, Talent Management, Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, HR policies & procedures development, Talent Acquisition strategies, Knowledge Management, to mention a few.

She is a transformational speaker, trainer and coach who has been a part of Rotary International for almost three decades. She has a demonstrated history of working in the management consulting, banking, insurance and the non-profit sectors. Her passion lies in making a difference in her immediate environment and in improving individual and business performance. She is the president and founder of the Association of Facilitators, Africa. Drawing from her vast experience and exposure, she is skilled in Negotiation, Relationship Management, Team Building, Talent Management, Policy Design and Development, Competency Framework Design, Process Improvement, Organisational development, Recruitment and selection; Job evaluation, Succession planning, Staff Retention strategies, Performance Management, Design Thinking, Business process mapping and Improvement, among others.

As a Senior Consultant with over 17 years of experience and having spent the last few years in people transformation at Phillips Consulting Limited, how have you been able to push through considering the enormous tasks of managing people and policies?

My career journey has brought me in contact with different people and organisations, and this has helped develop my capacity to understand how business systems run and the importance of people to the success of organisations. This knowledge is the basis of my interactions all the time. I think business, I think people and then I focus on getting both to work together.

As a woman, you have rendered professional support in diagnostics, design and implementation of strategies to corporate clients in the private, civil and public sectors to achieve enhanced business, process and people performance. How exactly has this impacted the company and the society?

Let me start by saying that not all businesses have the mindset of using consultancy services as much as they should. However, for those who do and for clients that I have worked with, their businesses have been able to innovate in their processes and services, attract and retain top clients and most importantly, they have been able to continuously improve, evolve and adapt to environmental and economic changes in their communities and globally.

Attaining managerial or leadership position comes with so many struggles and victimization, how did you carve a niche for yourself to get to the position you are in today? And for your organisation, how do you ensure it stays in business?

In the corporate space, I lead the People and Strategy Business for Skills tech and also represent Edacy Switzerland in Nigeria. Key to ensuring we stay in business lies in my understanding of, and commitment to the strategic direction of the organisations I work with or clients we work for. For Rotary International, we ensure that we align with the 7 areas of focus in all our community projects and also share Rotary’s areas of focus with members of the community who are service-minded: Peace and Conflict Prevention/ Resolution, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation, Maternal and Child Health, Basic Education and Literacy, Economic and Community Development and the Environment.

How has your experience shaped your personality in achieving your purpose and staying relevant in business?

To be honest, it was a bit tough. In a world where mediocrity is rewarded and hard-work belittled, it would sometimes be hard to get ahead if you don’t play ball (whether handball or football). Well, I chose neither. So I took hard-work and later, smart work, as my anchor. I took on any new challenge and I dominated it. I was not afraid of learning or failing while learning. That has been by staying power. The hunger to learn and excel at whatever I am doing.

Your profile showed your vast experience in Enterprise Development. How do you juggle these roles alongside your managerial role and would you mind telling us those features that determine your successes?

Well, as a secondary school student in 1992, I had the opportunity of attending RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and that changed my life forever. At RYLA, which was held at Sea School Apapa, we had training from Man O’War and went on a day-long endurance trek across the sands to camp at night. That was the foundation of my training to handle and juggle events in life.

As a career woman, mother, mentor, business-woman and leader, what I do is to first understand my strengths and limitations, then I analyse the task at hand (they are not always interesting, so I start with the part I love and get energy to coast into areas that I must do but may not always love), thirdly, I assess the resources that I have and the people who can help, then I design a plan and finally, I stay on course. That has been my approach. I must also add that I am not a loud person. I prefer people to see my results rather than the process.

As the Consultant and President of the RC Akowonjo, what is the best policy one should explore in ensuring healthy relationships?

I embrace authenticity, collaboration and transparency as the best policies in managing relationships. A lot of people will represent different things to you but as a leader, I plan to stay real to who I am and also be transparent enough to be trusted and inspire others to work collaboratively so we can achieve our goals.

What is the best operating system a company should explore that is globally acceptable for best practices?

As a consultant. I will say the one that speaks to one’s strategy, values, vision and of course, business environment. There really is not one-cap-fits-all system but based on the peculiarity of businesses, I help businesses determine, design or improve their operational systems, processes, policies, among others.

How did you surmount the challenges of coping with your male counterparts especially when it comes to decision-making?

I am fortunate to have operated in environments where gender does not matter as long as you can deliver. So when it comes to decision-making, my being a woman does not negatively impact my work or how I make my decisions. On the other hand, I must say that there are some men who cannot imagine being led by a woman and show it. For me, intellect matters more.

What is your five-point agenda and would you say they favour all women at all levels?

Our 5-point agenda is the acronym, IDEAS: Inclusiveness, Diversity, Equity, Adaptability, and SustainabilityWe will ensure we include women as the month of July focuses on maternal health, and we will recognise diversity to ensure that people of all walks, of life, faith and beliefs have a place in the Rotary Club of Akowonjo. We will be impartial in how we manage people and position our club to embrace technology and adapt to the environment which would lead to development and change that we can sustain.

Tell us how Rotary is wired especially when it comes to ensuring effective operation and delivery.

Rotary is made up of three parts: our clubs, Rotary International, and the Rotary Foundation. Together, we work to make lasting change in our communities and around the world.Rotary International groups clubs into districts to make local administration easier. There are over 500 districts throughout the world, with a range of between 45-60 clubs each. Each district is led by a Governor, who is assisted by other officers.