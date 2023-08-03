Audu’ll help Tinubu deliver his economic policies — Chinese community

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chinese community in Nigeria, on Friday, said President Bola Tinubu has made a good choice in Prince Shuaibu Audu as a ministerial nominee saying he has a deep understanding of economic policies and developmental strategies.

Chairman of the Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria and Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Dr Eric Ni, in a statement, expressed delight in the choice of Audu saying the nominee has consistently demonstrated strong leadership qualities and “an unwavering commitment to the betterment of his constituents.”

The statement reads: “Abubakar Audu as a minister from Kogi State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has garnered immense praise from various communities across the nation.

“Prince Audu’s nomination not only signifies his remarkable capabilities but also exemplifies the trust and confidence bestowed upon him by the people of Kogi State.

“As a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has consistently demonstrated strong leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment to the betterment of his constituents.

“Dr. Eric Ni, on behalf of the entire Chinese community in Nigeria, extends his warmest congratulations to Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, recognizing his outstanding potential and applauding the significant role he will play in further strengthening the ties between Nigeria and China.

“This nomination is a testament to Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu’s dedication and perseverance towards developing mutually beneficial relationships between the two nations.

As the Chairman of the Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria and Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Chief Dr. Eric Ni acknowledges Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu’s deep understanding of economic policies and developmental strategies.

Furthermore, he commends his commitment to promoting cultural exchange and fostering a harmonious relationship between the Chinese and Nigerian communities.

“Prince Shuaibu Audu’s diverse experience in public service, combined with his exceptional leadership skills, ensures that he is well-prepared to execute his duties as a minister.

“His extensive knowledge of local and international affairs, along with a deep-rooted sense of responsibility, will undoubtedly contribute to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

“The Chinese community in Nigeria eagerly looks forward to collaborating with Prince Shuaibu Audu on various initiatives, particularly those aimed at promoting bilateral trade, cultural understanding, and technological exchange. Both nations stand to benefit immensely from his leadership and vision.”